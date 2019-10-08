Golem (GNT) Hits One Day Volume of $3.93 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Golem has a market capitalization of $51.36 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Braziliex and Zebpay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.01024403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Poloniex, Mercatox, Braziliex, Zebpay, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, ABCC, Tux Exchange, OKEx, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BigONE, Binance, Bitbns, BitBay, HitBTC, Coinbe, Iquant, YoBit, Huobi, Livecoin, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, WazirX, BitMart and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

