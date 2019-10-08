Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Up 5.1%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, 304,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 548,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSS. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $435,000.

About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

