GoldCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0600 on Major Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 285.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $14,320.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 252% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00698156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014177 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000766 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

