Glencore (GLEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

10/8/2019 – Glencore had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/8/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

10/7/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 298 ($3.89) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 330 ($4.31).

8/13/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GLEN stock opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

