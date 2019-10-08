Gifto Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $43.41 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Coinnest and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.01023004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Kryptono, CPDAX, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Allbit, Binance, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, OKEx, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.