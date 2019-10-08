Gexan Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $169,101.00 and approximately $138,621.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00870412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00207451 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006215 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00072531 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004420 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,380,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,472 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

