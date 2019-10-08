GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $372,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. 3,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,302. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

