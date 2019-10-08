GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 95,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,358,000 after buying an additional 1,245,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 488,807 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,028,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,724,000 after buying an additional 465,879 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,169,000 after buying an additional 698,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 139,868 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

