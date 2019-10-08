General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $36.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.92 billion. General Motors posted sales of $35.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $144.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.98 billion to $145.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.14 billion to $146.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research set a $35.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Motors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,874. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

