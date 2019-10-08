Gene Source Code Chain Price Reaches $0.0025 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $941,711.00 and approximately $19,796.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01024547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.