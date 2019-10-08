Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $9.35 million and $2.57 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,282,794 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.