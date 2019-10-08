Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce sales of $987.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $990.76 million and the lowest is $984.90 million. Gartner posted sales of $921.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,374,000 after acquiring an additional 417,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 17,796.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after buying an additional 352,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,449,000 after buying an additional 154,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,326,000 after buying an additional 138,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT remained flat at $$140.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 343,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,686. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.