Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $44,846.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $44,846.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 50,207,450 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

