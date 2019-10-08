Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Shares Down 0.1%

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

