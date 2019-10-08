F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 17,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 39,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

