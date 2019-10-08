Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Funko reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 17,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $416,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,374,156 shares of company stock valued at $134,037,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 230,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 126,886 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,540. The stock has a market cap of $965.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.