Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.95 and last traded at C$11.01, approximately 87,547 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 167,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FEC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$523.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontera Energy Corp will post 1.99000008207913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

