FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

