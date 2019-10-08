Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.90

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 75489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $840.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,600.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

