Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. 402,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

