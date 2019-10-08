Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,342 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $7,013,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,249. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

