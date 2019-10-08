Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 273 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,347,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

