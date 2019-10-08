Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

