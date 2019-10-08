Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FET. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Gabelli cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $153.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.46. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 453.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 104,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 375,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 196,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

