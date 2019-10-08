Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

