FOAM (FOAM) Trading 39% Higher Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 39% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $52,940.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.01024403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,477,120 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

