Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,329. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $516.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

