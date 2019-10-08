FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.94.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

