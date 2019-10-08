Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 16,000 Shares

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 16,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 315,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,322. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 842.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

