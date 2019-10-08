FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.30

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.30 and traded as high as $135.97. FirstService shares last traded at $133.40, with a volume of 9,626 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.30.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$767.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 3.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.55%.

In other FirstService news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$623,250.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

