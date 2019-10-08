First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 46,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,561. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.