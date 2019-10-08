Financial Survey: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $191.90 million 2.45 $30.75 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $1.92 billion 3.09 $468.10 million $1.31 11.39

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. People’s United Financial pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 15.55% 7.76% 1.57% People’s United Financial 23.51% 8.21% 1.08%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Waterstone Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.