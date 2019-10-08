Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 3,100 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

