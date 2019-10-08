FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.41 million. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 356.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

