Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading Down 0.4%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.35, approximately 9,020 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIH.U shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Fairfax India from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

