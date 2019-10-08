Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.75. 5,617,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,908,851. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $512.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total value of $21,314,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,367,556 shares of company stock worth $621,502,913 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.