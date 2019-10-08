EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 430,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
