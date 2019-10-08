EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 430,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

