Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.19. 1,477,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,663. The company has a market cap of $883.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.59.
In related news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.