Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.19. 1,477,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,663. The company has a market cap of $883.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

