ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.