Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,098. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 724,485 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

