Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.24

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.03. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

About Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

