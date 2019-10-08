Everipedia Market Capitalization Hits $10.34 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $533,598.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Bitfinex and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00196140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01024166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,005,334,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,313,588 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.