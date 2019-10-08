Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. 802,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,365. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

