Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

