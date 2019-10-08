Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 190.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,172.43. 16,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,086.40.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,726,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,060,960.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,064 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,943 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

