Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,000 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,449 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 201.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,000,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 669,189 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 185,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310,295. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,716.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

