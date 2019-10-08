Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Visa by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 89,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its stake in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 89,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

V traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.68. 155,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

