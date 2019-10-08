Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $515.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,249,056 shares of company stock worth $600,188,318. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

