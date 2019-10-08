Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 620 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

