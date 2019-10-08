EnterCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,043.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $60,773.00 and approximately $2,043.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038525 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.05482375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

